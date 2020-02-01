Gov. Abbott attacks Austin leadership over homeless crisis, outlines 4 step plan

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a town hall event in Tyler, TX on Aug. 15, 2019. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter Saturday to outline a four-point plan to address homelessness in Austin.

Abbott first tweeted addressing a recent stabbing that took place in downtown Austin Friday night. A man was stabbed at the intersection of Eighth Street and Interstate Highway 35.

“Yet ANOTHER stabbing in downtown Austin,” he wrote.

“Austin’s policies are not compassionate for the homeless or anyone else. Their policies are dangerous for everyone.

“You can expect the legislature to once again override Austin’s reckless policies.”

The governor then followed up claiming “fixing homelessness in ATX is easy,” listing four steps he says the city should follow.

Fixing homelessness in ATX is easy.



1. Put public safety first.



2. Open large shelters that can accommodate > 200 people.



3. Provide mental health, drug addiction help + job training skills.



4. Then focus on long term housing.



Austin doesn’t have the leadership to do this. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 1, 2020

In October, the city reinstated a limited camping ban in an effort to improve public safety. The new ordinance says the city can’t enforce the camping rules unless it’s identified each person camping illegally and has given that person an opportunity to take advantage of housing services.

Additionally, ATX Helps Coalition is in the process of building a large temporary shelter for the homeless called a Sprung Shelter.

City of Austin leaders have yet to comment on the Governor’s tweets.