Gov. Abbott asks us to give back, remember frontline workers in Christmas message

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Christmas morning, Gov. Greg Abbott asked Texans to give back and remember the frontline workers taking care of us this holiday season.

“I want to include especially the men and women who work tirelessly every day as healthcare and frontline workers,” Abbott said in a video posted to social media Friday.

In the video, Abbott asked us to reflect on many blessings we have, even though it’s a difficult time right now.

As of Christmas Eve, Texas has officially reported more than 1.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 188,000 probable ones. Deaths have topped 26,000.

Moving forward, he urged the state to give back in whatever way possible.

“This Christmas I encourage all of us to give something back,” Abbott said. “Whether it’s a kind gesture to a healthcare worker or supporting one of our many local business or donating to a Texas family in need.”

He said we all have the ability to make a difference.

This holiday season, may we show our frontline & healthcare workers our immense gratitude for their tremendous sacrifices.



Let’s also give back to our small businesses & show compassion for our fellow man.



Above all, let’s come together as Texans.



Have a very Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/QGPUpKsuRd — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 25, 2020

Recently, the governor drew both praise and criticism for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Some, like the Texas Medical Association, say he’s setting an example. Others say he shouldn’t be getting a shot before the majority of Texans, because of how he’s handled the state’s coronavirus response.

Other leaders also wished the public a Merry Christmas on social media. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX 35th District) gave best wishes to everyone for making it through this ‘horrible year.’

He shared it’s been about nine months since he’s gotten to hug his daughter, who is a doctor.

“I’m looking forward to a Christmas season that concludes with a New Year’s celebration of a new day in America,” Doggett said.