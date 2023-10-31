AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday a statewide hiring initiative for Texas veterans, service members and veteran spouses running through November.

The 2023 Hiring Red, White, & You! hiring fair will operate from Nov. 1-17, per a news release. It’s held in collaboration between the Texas Workforce Commission and the Office of the Governor alongside local workforce development boards, the Texas Medical Center and the Texas Veterans Commission, the release added.

The hiring fair “connects military veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses with Texas employers seeking their exceptional skills and experience,” the release read in part.

“One of the many reasons our state is the economic engine of America is we continue to encourage employers to tap into the talent of our brave veterans who selflessly answered the call to serve our nation,” Abbott said in the release. “From leadership skills, high-quality professionalism, and mission-driven mindsets, Texas veterans bring a competitive advantage to any Texas business. This November, I encourage all Texas veterans and military families to attend a Hiring Red, White, & You! event. Working together, we will continue to create an even brighter Texas of tomorrow for veterans, service members, and their families.”

The release added businesses that hire veterans could be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which offers employers up to $9,600 of federal business income or payroll tax benefits as a result of them hiring from designated veteran groups.

The fair is free and open to all military veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses, per the release.

In the Austin area, there are hiring fair dates scheduled for Austin, Round Rock, San Marcos and Bastrop. More details like hiring fair locations are available online.