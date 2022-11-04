AUSTIN (KXAN) — After being around for 10 years, Gourdough’s Public House is closing its location on South Lamar Boulevard at the end of this week.

Before the doors close officially, the restaurant, known for its unique donut dishes, will have a goodbye party on Sunday, according to a news release.

The goodbye party will have all-day brunch, food and cocktail specials and $2 draft beers.

Business partners Paula Samford and Ryan Palmer said many factors went into choosing to shut down.

“It’s a bittersweet decision but with an upcoming residential project being built in the near future at the location, coupled with two years of extreme labor shortages, inflation, increased food cost and the desire to pursue other opportunities, we felt like it was the right time to conclude business after 10 happy years of food service,” Palmer said in the release.

But it’s not goodbye completely, as Gourdough’s will continue serving customers at its original food trailer at 1503 S. First St. and look at opening more food trailer locations, as well as expanding its catering services.

“We have decided to go back to our food trailer roots and focus on festivals, catering events and opening new food trailers in the outer edges of Austin to better serve the growing Austin community as a whole,” Samford said in the release.