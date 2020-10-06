Got something to say? Loop 360 project’s virtual public hearing Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation, along with the City of Austin, will host a virtual public hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the latest Loop 360 improvement project.

The hearing covers safety and mobility projects centered around the Courtyard Drive and Ranch to Market Road 2222 area of Loop 360. The proposed improvements include:

Replacing the existing traffic signals on Loop 360 at Courtyard Drive with an underpass

Constructing a diverging diamond intersection (DDI) at RM 2222

Improving bicycle and pedestrian accommodations

The hearing can be seen on Loop360Project.com at 10 a.m. and has a prerecorded presentation explaining the proposed improvements before the live portion.

The public can submit comments on the website, through email via info@Loop360Project.com, by phone at 512-647-1064 or by mailing the Loop 360 Project Team at 1608 W. 6th St., Austin, Texas 78703.

There are also a limited amount of in-person appointments from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday to submit comments. Those appointments will be at the TxDOT Austin office at 7901 N. Interstate 35.

Comments must be received by Oct. 21 to be considered part of the public record for the hearing.