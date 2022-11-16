This ancient Greek papyrus fragment of the Gospel of John is no larger than a credit card. (Courtesy: University of Texas at Austin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans will get the chance to feast their eyes upon an ancient piece of scroll that’s over 1,600 years old.

The Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas at Austin acquired a credit-card-size papyrus fragment of the manuscript scroll of the Gospel of John, according to the university.

The Gospel of John, written in Greek, is from around 250-350 A.D. The scroll piece was once listed on eBay but will now be displayed at the Harry Ransom Center this fall.

The university said Geoffrey S. Smith, an associate professor and director of UT’s Institute for the Study of Antiquity and Christian Origins in the Department of Religious Studies, first saw the eBay listing for the fragment in 2015.

“I couldn’t let the papyrus slip into private hands,” Smith said in a release. “This fragment has much to teach us about Christianity’s early centuries, and thanks to the generous support of a UT alum, the Willoughby Papyrus now has a permanent home in the Harry Ransom Center, where scholars and visitors alike can view and study this remarkable early Christian artifact.”

The Harry Ransom Center and the Institute for the Study of Antiquity and Christian Origins worked together to acquire the Willoughby Papyrus.

The center plans to conduct a technical analysis of the papyrus and the inks, which could provide further support to when the fragment was created. Smith said in the release the Willoughby Papyrus is the only example of an early New Testament manuscript written on an unused papyrus scroll.

Other fragments are usually from a codex, the book in its modern format, UT Austin said. When a New Testament text does appear on a scroll, they were copied on the back of existing manuscripts.

“But the scribe of this papyrus seems to have wanted his copy of the Gospel of John to be a scroll,” Smith said in the release. “Christians are well known to have been early adopters of the codex, even while Jews and non-Christian Romans seemed to prefer the scroll. But since the first followers of Jesus were not yet members of a distinct Christian religion, but members of a sect within Judaism, scholars surmise that there must have been a time — very early on — when New Testament writings were routinely written on scrolls.

The fragment will be displayed alongside the Gutenberg Bible at the Harry Ransom Center through Dec. 11.