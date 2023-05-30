AUSTIN (KXAN) — London-based band Gorillaz has added an Austin show to their tour schedule this fall.

Gorillaz will play at Q2 Stadium on Sept. 13 as part of a four-show series called “The Getaway.”

The Getaway will be the final run of the band’s tour of its recent album “Cracker Island” and will feature artists KAYTRANADA, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf. The Getaway will also make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston as well as Austin.

Tickets will be available for purchase online. Presale for tickets will start Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m., and general onsale will begin Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

Last time Gorillaz performed in Austin was Sept. 30, 2022 at the Moody Center.