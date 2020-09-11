Major nationwide Google Fiber outage affects AISD students’ remote learning Friday

A screenshot from DownDetector.com’s map shows people all over Austin reporting an outage with Google Fiber internet service Friday.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple people in Austin have reported Google Fiber internet outages that kept their children from completing online learning coursework Friday.

One parent in the Austin Independent School District said the internet dropped out just before 10 a.m. at her southwest Austin home.

On Google Fiber’s Help account on Twitter, a Google employee told a parent they estimated the problem would be fixed “within the hour,” and that tweet was sent at 11:04 a.m. The account has also suggested people plug in their address on Google Fiber’s website to check on outage information. Around 12:25 p.m., it estimated one home in southwest Austin wouldn’t have coverage restored until 5 p.m.

The website DownDetector.com is showing Google Fiber outages all over Austin and across the country. The site shows there are outages in downtown Austin, along with several areas in south Austin. There are spotty outage areas in north Austin, as well.

People in Houston, Kansas City, Nashville, Raleigh and Atlanta are also reporting heavy outages, and other areas like Miami, Denver, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City are reporting some outages.

Google hasn’t said what may have caused the outages.