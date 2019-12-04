Google Fiber cuts 100mbps service, raises bill $5 per month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Google Fiber announced it would be discontinuing its 100 megabits per second service and bumping up download speed to 500 megabits per second.

In its announcement, Google Fiber announced that the Fiber 100 internet plan would be eliminated completely and that Fiber 100 customers would see an increase of $5 per month on their bills beginning in February.

Google Fiber says the new speed is only available to current Fiber 100 customers, however.

