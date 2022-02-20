Good Samaritan hit and killed by vehicle while helping at north Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A driver who stopped at the scene of a crash in north Austin early on Sunday morning was hit and killed as they tried to help, according to police.

APD said that the incident began as a single-vehicle collision in the 1100 block of East Anderson Lane at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

A passing vehicle stopped to help the driver involved in the crash. However, the person who stopped to help was then hit by a third vehicle, police say.

The driver died at the scene. APD said they were outside of their vehicle when they were hit.

The vehicle that hit the driver stopped at the scene, APD said.

TxDOT is alerting drivers that US 183 southbound near Cameron Road is closed due to crash. Traffic is detouring to the frontage road.