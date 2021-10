AUSTIN (KXAN) — Good news for swimmers: one of the most popular pools in Austin is reopening Tuesday.

The City of Austin’s Parks and Recreation Aquatics Division announced people can once again go to Barton Springs Pool. The city closed it last week after heavy rainfall and strong storms caused flooding there.

The city advised anyone seeking more information about the reopening to call the Barton Springs Pool Hotline at 512-867-3080 or visit the pools website.