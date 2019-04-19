Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Don't be surprised if you see a first responder at a McDonald's drive-thru or cash register ready to take your order on Good Friday.
It's all part of an effort to raise funds for The 100 Club of Central Texas which provides financial assistance to the families of more than 15,000 first responders, EMT's, firefighters and law enforcement officers, killed or critically injured in the line of duty across six Central Texas counties: Bastrop, Bell, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson.
That's why in honor of the 100 Club’s mission, the South Central Texas McDonald’s Co-op will host its 18th Annual Good Friday Fundraiser. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 10 percent of all sales from all participating McDonald’s restaurants will be donated to local 100 Clubs.
APD Assistant Chiefs will be working the counter and drive-thru line, serving customers at the McDonald’s at 4501 East Ben White Boulevard while Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies will be at the McDonald's on 10525 West Parmer Lane.
One person who has benefitted from The 100 Club is Jay Johnson. The Caldwell County Sheriff's deputy was shot while responding to a call in the town of Dale last February and is still on his journey to recovery.
His wife Elizabeth said she remembers getting the call like it was yesterday and doesn't know where she would be without The 100 Club. The Johnson's were able to get help and received a $5,000 check.
"It was able to make sure that we can pay our rent for the next few months, pay all of our bills, make sure that we had food and gas and everything in between," she said.
Friday's fundraiser will be a fun competition between first responders and a winner will be announced at the 100 Club's annual banquet, and get bragging rights for the next year.
Last year, The 100 Club of Central Texas raised $40,000.
For more information on the 100 Club and to donate, click HERE.
