AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite the heat, Austin FC and Round Rock Express fans are still supporting their home teams this summer.

Here’s how to beat the heat at Q2 Stadium and Dell Diamond.

Watching the Austin FC at Q2 Stadium?

Q2 Stadium worked with Major League Soccer to secure 8 p.m. match times to avoid the sun, a spokesperson said.

The stadium’s design includes a roof canopy, mesh seats and open corners to keep air circulating, spokesperson Ryan Madden said. Large fans in the east concourse and air-conditioned areas like the PointsBet Sports Bar, Captain Morgan Club, Lexus Club and Q2 Field Club give gamegoers places to cool down.

Guests can bring empty, reusable water bottles into games that can be filled at water stations and fountains. Bottles are limited to 30 ounces in size.

Austin FC’s next game is Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Watching the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond?

Picking where you’re seated is one key to avoiding the sun — and the heat. Seats on the third-base side and the left-field lawn area (sections 110-119) are the first areas to get shade, spokesperson Rylan Kobre said. A row of rocking chairs is also available in the left-field section. There’s typically a breeze in this section too.

A newer addition is a walk-in fridge where fans can grab drinks for purchase and literally cool off. This can be found on the third-base side of the stadium.

Air-conditioned areas are in the Bullpen Bar and the ticketed Intel Club. Guests can also book a suite, reserve batting cage simulation bays in the Home Run Dugout or rent out the pool and cabana area for at least 50 guests in right field.

The Express also moves away from 1 p.m. games until the fall, Kobre said. Games start at 6:05 p.m. or later in the summer.

The next Round Rock Express home game is July 22 at 7:05 p.m.