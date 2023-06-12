AUSTIN (KXAN) — GoFundMe has verified a new campaign launched to support the family of the 14-year-old girl killed in a north Austin shooting last week.

The Austin Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide. Police responded around 1:30 a.m. June 6 at the Bridge at Harris Ridge Apartment Complex on East Howard Lane.

When officers and EMS arrived on scene, they found a girl with head trauma. She was transported by ambulance to a Dell Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

According to GoFundMe organizers, the teen died while trying to protect her five-year-old brother. As of nearly 6 p.m. Monday, the fundraiser had raised more than $3,400 of its $10,000 goal.

A suspect has not been identified or taken into custody at this time.

Anyone with any information should call APD’s Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS. You can submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. There could be a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.