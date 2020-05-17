GoFundMe created for Shady Grove workers after popular Austin restaurant forced to close

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin landmark has shut its doors for the last time – but the community is rallying around employees affected by Shady Grove’s closure.

Earlier this week, the popular restaurant and live music venue told KXAN that it will close due to the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But workers at Shady Grove will receive a parting gift after managing partner Rusty Zagst set up a relief fund for his former employees on GoFundMe.

The fundraiser was only established on Friday but has already raised more than $15,000 for workers who suddenly found themselves out of a job.

“This closure has had a profound effect on all of us but none more than the amazing employees at Shady Grove,” Zagst wrote on GoFundMe.

“Please know that we are doing everything we can to take care for these wonderful people as we all mourn the loss of one of our favorite places in Austin.

“That said there is no way to fully show the gratitude and appreciation I know we all have for these folks who have made all of our memories and experiences at Shady Grove possible.

“But giving you, the Austin community (and beyond) the opportunity to show your gratitude is one more way we can try. So please if you have felt the love and have the means give what you can,” Zagst wrote.

Shady Grove has been a familiar sight on Barton Springs Road since it opened in 1992.

Two months ago, all Austin restaurants were ordered to close for dine-in service. Since then, a number of establishments have permanently closed.

As of May 1, restaurants were allowed to resume dine-in service at 25% capacity.