AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sick of poison ivy ruining your peaceful hikes around Lady Bird Lake? The Trail Conservancy said it brought out goats to help clean along the Butler Hike & Bike trail.

Beginning Wednesday, organizers said a team of goats would start their residency on the trail to clear the area of harmful plant life. The organizers said it was not a problem because the goats love to eat.

“Goats eat everything. They just eat everything. So, we’re targeting them in areas that have a lot of poison ivy and invasive species in general,” Heidi Anderson, CEO of The Trail Conservancy, said, “and they will work through these areas, and they will actually sleep on the trail overnight, with supervision.”

The goats are expected to stay in the area for three to four weeks, according to organizers.

After the goats are moved around, and their work is complete, the conservancy said it would plant native plants to ensure the sustainability of the shoreline.