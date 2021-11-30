Giving Tuesday: Dell Foundation donates $38M toward homelessness solutions in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The effort to end homelessness in Austin received a big boost Tuesday from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

The foundation pledged $38 million to help build homes to house those experiencing homelessness, both adults and youth. The bulk of the money, $36.6 million, will go toward Multiplying Goodness, the capital campaign to build an expansion to Mobile Loaves and Fishes’ Community First! Village.

“As Austin grows, it’s more important than ever that we care for those most vulnerable in our communities,” said Susan Dell, co-founder and board chairperson of the foundation. “By coming together as a community, we can provide those experiencing homelessness in Central Texas with the dignity they deserve through stable housing and the opportunity to experience community again.”

The foundation is also hoping the community at large will help pitch in to get Community First! Village to its $150 million goal. The development’s expansion is set to begin construction in 2022 and will provide an additional 1,400 homes for people exiting chronic homelessness. The development is currently in its second phase, according to the project’s website.

An additional $1 million will go toward Foundation Communities to help build 100 units on Community First! Village property on Burleson Road, and $400,000 will go to LifeWorks to help provide housing for youth exiting homelessness. Travis County commissioners approved $35 million to go toward the Burleson expansion in September by using money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Commissioners approved a plan that funnels $110 million total to provide supportive housing throughout the area.

“What’s happening through Community First! Village is a reflection of the genuine goodness that exists in our great city,” said Alan Graham, founder and CEO of Mobile Loaves and Fishes. “Our vision is for Austin to truly become a community that is empowered into a lifestyle of service with our neighbors who have experienced homelessness. We are deeply grateful for this abundantly generous gift from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and the unifying impact that it will inspire throughout the broader community as we continue to serve our friends who need it most.”

The donation comes on Giving Tuesday, a worldwide initiative that encourages people to donate money to charities and nonprofit organizations following Thanksgiving.