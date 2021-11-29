Give back for the holidays: How to help an Austin resident with their utility bills

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is trying something new this year. You can now help someone pay their utility bills through a program the city calls the Gift of Comfort.

Just visit this website, download and print the “Gift of Comfort Payment form” and fill out your information, as well as information for the person, business or organization you want to help.

Then mail the form to the address listed below with a check or money order.

City of Austin Utilities – Payment Processing

P.O. Box 2267

Austin, TX 78783-2267

Your donation can stay anonymous, or you can download a gift card form on the website to give to your recipient personally.

Recipients will have the gift applied as a credit to their next bill. The city said you don’t have to have their account number, but it is helpful if you do.

You don’t have to be a City of Austin Utilities customer to give back. Learn more online here.