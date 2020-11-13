Give back during the holidays: Austin organizations, food banks accepting donations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austinites and Central Texans struggle with the economic toll brought on by the pandemic, food banks and nonprofit organizations are there to make sure people are taken care of.

Here’s a list of places in the Austin area you can donate to this holiday season.

Central Texas Food Bank: You can donate money to the food bank using several options, including online, by phone, by mail and by bitcoin. You may also drop off food donations at its location in southeast Austin at 6500 Metropolis Drive.

Caritas of Austin: The organizations hosts a weekday community kitchen as well as has a pantry that provides take-home groceries to clients. Items for both causes can be dropped off at 611 Neches Street during the week. You may also donate money online.

Foundation Communities: The organization helps provide affordable housing to families, veterans, seniors and people with disabilities, as well as a myriad of other resources. Right now, it is accepting donations to create gift cards to distribute to those impacted by a loss in wages due to the pandemic.

Mobile Loaves and Fishes: The organization helps support those experiencing homelessness by providing them with the essentials. Right now, they have a COVID-19 fund set up you can donate money to.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas: The organization provides meals to seniors who cannot readily leave their homes to get food. Here’s how you can donate to them right now.

To get an organization added to this list, email us at reportit@kxan.com.