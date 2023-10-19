AUSTIN (KXAN) — A giant, 12-foot puppet known as “Little Amal” is making a stop in Austin Friday as part of a cross-country journey.

Little Amal is a puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee. She has been journeying across the United States this fall, visiting key places in America’s history to raise awareness about immigration and migration, the Associated Press reported.

Little Amal has become a global symbol of human rights and refugees, her website states. Since 2021, she has traveled over 6,000 miles to 14 different countries.

Her latest journey, which started on Sept. 7, is taking her 11,000 miles across the United States and Mexico in “one of the largest free public festivals ever created,” according to her website. Before her journey concludes Nov. 26, she’ll make a stop in Austin.

Amal will be at Huston-Tillotson University Friday, Oct. 20, starting at 5 p.m., in partnership with Interfaith Action of Central Texas (iACT), Austin Refugee Roundtable, Huston-Tillotson University and Ballet Austin.

The event is free. More details about Little Amal and her journey are available online.