Get to know the winners of the 2020 Austin Marathon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — William Bertrand saw an opportunity heading into Sunday’s Austin Marathon.

The 25-year-old from San Francisco, competing in only his second marathon, believed with a lot of other talented runners preparing for the Olympic Marathon Trials in two weeks in Atlanta that he could be in line for his first marathon victory.

“I knew it might be a good shot to come away with a win,” said the distance runner that competed at Princeton University.

Bertrand’s inclination turned out to be correct as he crossed the finish line first Sunday morning winning the 2020 Austin Marathon with a time of 2:28:12.

Austinite Sarah Jackson joined Bertrand as a champion taking the top women’s time at 2:55:18 in her 13th Austin Marathon appearance.

Bertrand is only getting started in marathon training following his collegiate career that ended in 2017. He will not be competing inthe 2020 Olympic Trials in Atlanta in two weeks, but is eyeing the 2024 Trials.

“I love this city,” Bertrand said. “There’s just so much energy from the crowd. A lot of people out there cheering. It feels good.”

Bertrand cleared his personal record by over 90 seconds as the field fought humid conditions Sunday morning.

Sarah Jackson broke through on her 13th appearance in the Austin Marathon.

Jackson, who grew up in Round Rock, trains on Austin roads every day and knows she can claim a first place marathon finish

“It means everything,” Jackson said.

The Texas A&M graduate also hit her personal record in front of friends and family.

“We train on these roads every morning. I know every hill. It’s pretty cool to run in your hometown and see faces that are familiar along the entire course,” Jackson said.

Jackson plans to compete in the 2020 Amsterdam Marathon in October with a goal of hitting a new personal record time of two hours and 45 minutes.

