Get to know the lone AISD superintendent finalist with upcoming virtual ‘meet and greets’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The lone finalist for Austin ISD’s Superintendent position will get to introduce herself to the Austin community in an upcoming series of live conversations on AISD.TV and Facebook.

Dr. Stephanie Elizalde was named the lone finalist after a vote by the AISD Board of Trustees during last week’s board meeting. Elizalde has been with Dallas ISD since 2011, most recently, working as the district’s Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership.

She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Texas-San Antonio and a doctorate degree from UT-Austin.

AISD says this week’s conversations will allow Elizalde to share information about herself and her vision for the district. The first live conversation, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, will be between Elizalde and AISD Board of Trustees President Geronimo Rodriguez with community-driven questions from the superintendent interview process.

The following two live conversations will be virtual meet and greets focused on the topics of academics and leadership, culture and equity. Both of those events will also be broadcast live on AISD.TV and Facebook. Elizalde will have the opportunity to address questions submitted by the community during the meeting.

In late April, Dr. Paul Cruz resigned the superintendent position after six years with the school district. At that time, Cruz said he was taking a job as a professor with UT-Austin.

Upcoming conversations with AISD Superintendent candidate

Live Conversation

Tuesday, August 4

5:30 p.m. English; 6:30 p.m. Spanish

Academics

Wednesday, August 5

12 p.m. Spanish; 1:30 p.m English.

Leadership, Culture and Equity

Thursday, August 6

6 p.m. Spanish; 7:30 p.m. English.