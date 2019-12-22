Get the upper hand against a congested Austin airport this holiday season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ah the holidays… a time for family, friendship, well wishes and good food. Unfortunately, it’s also a time for mass travel, which makes trekking through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport a bit of a chore.

If you are flying out of ABIA this week, it may be difficult to gauge how much time you need to give yourself so you can make it to your gate in a reasonable time without too much hassle.

Luckily there are a couple of online tools that can help you determine how long it will take you to get through each checkpoint.

ABIA has a website powered by iinside that shows an approximate estimate on the time it takes to get through each checkpoint. It updates every 30 seconds and the website says it utilizes anonymous mobile device detection technology to determine TSA line speed.

A website called TSAwaittimes.com shows which checkpoints are open and an estimated security wait time but also average wait times for specific hour blocks throughout the day.

Additionally, ABIA tweeted some extra tips to make your traveling experience more streamlined this year.