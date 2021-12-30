Get tested and boosted: How AISD is preparing to return to class amid COVID-19 surge

Austin ISD set up two sites to test students and staff for COVID-19 following spring break last week. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As winter break comes to an end and classes resume Jan. 5, the Austin Independent School District is encouraging staff members and students to get vaccinated, boosted and tested before returning to campus.

A letter to the district community outlined things AISD officials want staff and families to do before and after classes are back in session. They aren’t mandates, only suggestions, but AISD is confident the precautions they’ve been supporting are working like they’re supposed to.

“What we’ve been doing works,” the letter said. “Austin has just entered Stage 4, which is not as bad as when we went back to school after Winter Break last year, when we were at Stage 5, and when we went back to school last August, when we were also at Stage 5.”

AISD is recommending people do the following:

Either get vaccinated or a booster shot to bring up immunity levels against the omicron variant

Get tested for COVID-19

Wear two layers of well-fitting masks while on campus, including in classrooms

There are 11 testings “hubs” scattered throughout AISD at high school and elementary schools, the letter says. Those schools are:

Akins, Eastside, Navarro, Northeast and Travis early college high schools

McCallum High School

Cunningham, Kiker, Norman-Sims and Pillow elementary schools

The sites will open Jan. 3 and run from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will also be after-hours testing from 3-7 p.m. on Jan. 3 at AISD’s central office, located at 4000 S. I-35 Frontage Road.

The letter pointed out that Travis County’s vaccination rate, nearly 70%, is higher than the state’s rate of 61%, and the AISD has one of the lowest infection rates of any school district in Texas “because our community supports students and staff wearing masks at school.”

It’s also the first time AISD is going back to class during the pandemic when vaccines are available for everyone aged 5 years or older, the letter said.

AISD said it will also continue to encourage social distancing, use advanced air filtration systems indoors, pool testing and eating lunches outside. Also, if you feel sick, just stay home, the letter said.