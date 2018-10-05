Get moving at the American Heart Association’s Heart & Stroke Walk

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The American Heart Association’s annual Heart & Stroke Walk will take place on Oct. 20 at The Long Center.

Join thousands of people from across the community as they step out to have fun, get inspired and support a meaningful cause.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. Oct. 20, and events get underway starting at 8 a.m. There is a 1-mile walk and there will also be a kids zone and plenty of inspiration to go around!

Someone dies from heart disease, stroke or another cardiovascular disease every 43 seconds in this country. Millions of people are at risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. Now is your chance to help fund innovative research for new treatments and programs with AHA’s Heart Walk.

KXAN is a proud sponsor of the American Heart Association’s Heart & Stroke Walk. Click here to register for this year’s event.

Taking the steps to save lives

Participants at the Heart & Stroke Walk will also have a chance to learn some life-saving information! Certified workers from the American Heart Association will be on-hand to teach hands-only CPR. In just a few minutes, you can learn how easy it is to drastically improve a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

KXAN has a goal of training 2,000 Central Texans in hands-only CPR by Oct. 20. Come out to the Long Center, and help us reach our goal!

More about the American Heart Association

The six cardiologists who founded the American Heart Association in 1924 would be amazed at where it is now.

From humble beginnings, the AHA has grown into the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. A shared focus on cardiovascular health unites more than 33 million volunteers and supporters as well as more than 3,400 employees.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer worldwide, and stroke ranks second globally. Even when those conditions don’t result in death, they cause disability and diminish a person’s quality of life. The AHA wants to see a world free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

The size and scope of the AHA have real impact. It invested more than $4.1 billion in research, more than any U.S. nonprofit organization.