Georgetown man's 'miracle' hand surgery restores severed fingers
AUSTIN (KXAN) — It's been three months since a horrific day at work for Augusto Marcotulio SiriGomez.
He hadn't been at work for more than an hour at his job in Georgetown on January 28, when he needed to cut a piece of wood. He turned on the table saw, placed the wood near it and that's when it happened.
"My hand just slipped and I cut my fingers on the blade," he explained, speaking in his native language, Spanish. He had cut off four of his fingers from his index to his pinky on his left hand. "One fell over there, another one went over there," he pointed to the floor. "And it was only my pinky finger that stayed hanging by a tiny bit of skin."
In complete shock, he said he picked up his fingers off the floor and a friend who was working nearby rushed him to their nearest hospital. When they arrived, he was then rushed by ambulance to Seton Family of Doctors in downtown Austin. He would need reconstructive plastic surgery, a specialty offered at Dell Seton Medical Center's Reconstructive Plastic Surgery unit.
He spent 10 to 12 hours in surgery while plastic surgeons restored the bones in his fingers, the tendons, nerves, arteries and the veins.
"The hardest thing about all of those things is that they're in a very small space," said Dr. Brian Kelley, one of the plastic surgeons who worked on SiriGomez' hand. "That's a half inch diameter containing two nerves, two arteries, multiple veins, multiple tendons and obviously the bones which take up most of the central space."
But SiriGomez came in with the ideal situation — with his fingers he had picked up off the floor, his hand was protected by a bag, and it was being cooled with ice so the tissue wasn't dying.
WARNING: The photo you are about to see could be graphic for some. It shows SiriGomez' hand after his surgery.
This is Kelley's specialty, and while he said it is rare to have someone cut off all their fingers, the odds of people having this type of restoration isn't that rare because of what the doctors at Seton are capable of, it being a level one trauma center.
"We can do the highest level of hand surgery at this hospital," he said. "We're really blessed to be reconstructive plastic surgeons here." Kelley expects to see more people coming in with these types of horrific accidents as the weather gets warmer.
"Especially now we come into summer months, people are working on their yards, people are working on their decks, people are using lawn mowers, we see these kinds of injuries much more frequently."
Though SiriGomez is anxious to get back to work because he has a nine-year-old and 13-year-old daughter to support, he said his main focus right now is having his hand be fully healed.
"Right now, I just need to have patience so that my fingers will get better so I can keep working because my goal is to work, I still have a lot to work for."
He will continue to do therapy in the coming months, and although he can only bend his hand half of the way, it's progress he looks forward to every doctor's appointment that he has. He will need to have one more surgery in the future because the bones in his ring and pinky finger have still not stuck together perfectly yet.
"The doctors have done a miracle with my fingers," he said. "I have my four fingers right here, thanks to God, thanks to the doctors that God has given the wisdom so they could do this for me," SiriGomez said.
More Austin Stories
-
OUTAGES: Thousands without power after severe weather overnight
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After heavy winds, hail and rain overnight, thousands of people in Austin and surrounding areas are without power.
Here are rolling updates of reported power outages:
4:00 a.m .Read the Full Article
-
Austin's need for comprehensive weather plan to be reviewed
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austinites prepared for a strong storm system to bring rain and possibly hail Wednesday night, some city leaders said they need to do more to plan for flooding and other extreme weather.
Austin City Council Member Leslie Pool who represents District 7 proposed a resolution that called for creating a comprehensive resilience plan.
"We're having really a historic number of abrupt and really severe weather events in our city," she said.Read the Full Article
-
First Warning Weather University: How Does Hail Form?
AUSTIN (KXAN) - How does hail form? It starts with a thunderstorm.
Ever notice how thunderstorm clouds are much deeper and taller than other clouds? That's because there's a stronger current of rising air inside of the cloud called an "updraft". This is the same thing that causes airplane turbulence.
This updraft carries little particles up into the cloud. As those particles rise through the cloud, they bump into tons of tiny water droplets. That original particle serves as something for the water droplets to stick to, which then grows into a rain drop.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats