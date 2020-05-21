General contractor, hotel plans revealed for $1B Apple campus

Apple broke ground in November on a 133-acre campus in Northwest Austin, which will initially house 5,000 employees. A hotel for employees is part of the site plan; it would be the building at the top right of this rendering, fronting Parmer Lane. (Photo courtesy Apple via ABJ)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — More details are emerging about Apple Inc.’s forthcoming $1 billion office campus in northwest Austin.

JE Dunn Construction has been hired as the general contractor for the campus, a source with knowledge of the project told Austin Business Journal. That’s crucial information for any company looking to work on the massive project.

JE Dunn is also listed as the general contractor on a building permit application for a utility building pending approval by the city of Austin Development Services Department.

