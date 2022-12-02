AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Walking College is opening up a new perspective on how Gen Z and baby boomers have more in common than you think.

KXAN Traffic Anchor Erica Brennes sat down with America Walks and a recent Walking College graduate to learn more.

Addie Walker grew up in Austin in a family that used all kinds of ways to get around, like cars, walking, biking and public transportation.

“I think that a community that is built sustainably and that relies on multimodal transportation — walking, biking, rolling — is a more holistic and complete community,” Walker said.

Her interest in sustainability and community inspired her to enroll in the Texas Walking College, a six-month course with America Walks.

Ian Thomas with America Walks said, “we focus on building the capacity of local advocates to make change in their own communities.”

Thomas said he has watched the younger generations become more interested in alternative forms of transportation.

“They’re seeing the climate crisis and the housing crisis and congestion, and they’re really wanting to make changes,” Thomas said.

But the Texas Walking College was actually sponsored by AARP, the American Association for Retired Persons.

Thomas said Gen Z and baby boomers have more in common than they might realize.

“At the younger adult and at the older adult phase, people are seeing the benefits of living somewhere where you don’t need a car,” Thomas said.

“I find that in the States, especially in really car-dependent cities, you lose that sense of connection with your community, when you’re just getting in your car and driving home,” Walker said.

Now that Walker has wrapped up her course, she has her eyes set on making Austin more walkable beyond downtown.

“My goal is not to get rid of all the cars. It is for some people, but for me, it’s just to make walking more accessible, when it’s appropriate,” Walker said.