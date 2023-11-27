AUSTIN (KXAN) – Traveling back to work from the holiday weekend won’t be as much of a pain on your wallet as gas prices continue to fall, according to AAA.

Texas drivers pay the lowest average price per gallon of any state, AAA said. California drivers pay the highest price.

The company said Monday the U.S. average price of a gallon of regular of $3.25 is 31 cents cheaper than it was at this point in 2022. The national average is 27 cents lower than last month.

Current $3.25 Week Ago $3.31 Month Ago $3.52 Year Ago $3.56 U.S. Average Price of Gallon of Regular (Source: AAA)

The statewide average is $2.71 a gallon. That is down 18 cents from last year and 30 cents from last month. California drivers pay $4.90 a gallon, AAA said.

Current $2.71 Week Ago $2.80 Month Ago $3.01 Year Ago $2.89 Texas Average Price of Gallon of Regular (Source: AAA)

Drivers in the Austin-San Marcos area are paying an average price of $2.68, AAA said. That is 35 cents lower than last month and 23 cents lower than last year.