AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers in the Austin area are seeing continued price relief at the pump.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Austin-San Marcos is $4.08. That is 62 cents less than the record set on June 14.

AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Texas is $4.07. That is 63 cents less than the record set on June 15. Only Georgia and South Carolina have lower average prices at $4.06 and $4.05 a gallon, respectively.

According to AAA, lower prices are due to a decrease in demand for gas and the decline in the price of oil.

The price of West Texas Intermediate Crude closed at $97.59 on Friday. It closed at $122 as recently as June 7.