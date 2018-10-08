Gas line hit in east Austin neighborhood

AFD Fire Truck file (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fire crews and the Texas Gas Service have stopped the flow of gas in an east Austin neighborhood after a large gas line was hit.

Contractors hit the line near 905 Bedford St. near the Booker T. Washington apartments, the fire department tweeted at 7:50 a.m.

No one was evacuated and the gas was shut off.

This is just one of a number of gas line breaks in the past week. There was one Oct. 3 that led to evacuations and road closures near MoPac and 45th Street. On Oct. 4, eight residents had to evacuate after a 6-inch line was hit in southeast Austin.