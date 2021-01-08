Gas leak at east Austin elementary school Friday, AISD tells students to stay home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is asking parents of an east Austin elementary school to keep their kids home Friday due to a gas leak.

AISD says a gas leak was detected at Allison Elementary School, located at 515 Vargas Road, and students should do their classes remotely if possible. AISD said if students can’t do remote learning and have to do classes in-person, they will be taken Govalle Elementary School at 3601 Govalle Avenue until the issue is resolved.

We will have more information on the incident as it becomes available.