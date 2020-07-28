Garrett Foster memorial defaced, painted over in white

AUSTIN — A memorial for a Black Lives Matter advocate is now covered in white Tuesday morning.

Members of the Austin community mourned for Garrett Foster less than 24 hours after he was fatally shot while protesting Sunday night.

Since then, a couple of memorials have popped up — one near APD headquarters and another where he lost his life near the intersection of 4th & Congress Avenue in downtown Austin.

As of Tuesday, an unidentified person knocked over candles and other items and threw white paint across the tribute. You can see the damage in the photos below: