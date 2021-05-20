GALLERY: What the cleanup of a homeless camp looks like

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews with the City of Austin continue to clean up homeless camps while warning those staying in the camps that move-out day is coming later this summer.

City crews were out at the camp underneath U.S. Highway 183 at Burnet Road on Thursday. They collected dozens of bags of trash and towed away hundreds of pounds of trash and debris.

The crews did not touch or remove any of the tents that were still up.

One of the biggest reasons the city continues to clean the homeless camps is that they can present a fire hazard. As the city identifies locations for city-approved homeless camps on city-owned land, it’s trying to make sure those camps are also near a fire hydrant.

Homeless camp cleanup at U.S. Highway 183 and Burnet Road (KXAN Photo / Frank Martinez)

KXAN crews in the field say the City of Austin appears to have hired a contractor, Relief Enterprises, to assist with the cleanup efforts.