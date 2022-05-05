AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin students marched from the University of Texas at Austin campus to the Texas State Capitol Thursday afternoon in favor of abortion rights.

Earlier this week, Politico leaked a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that showed the majority of justices support striking down Roe v. Wade, which protects the federal right to abortion. While the opinion isn’t final yet (a final decision is expected this summer), Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the draft was authentic.

Thursday’s march was organized by the Austin chapter of Students for a Democratic Society. It began at the UT Tower at 5 p.m. A program of speakers took the stage after students arrived at the capitol building.

University of Texas at Austin students marched from the UT Tower to the Texas State Capitol May 5, 2022 to fight for abortion rights. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

University of Texas at Austin students marched from the UT Tower to the Texas State Capitol May 5, 2022 to fight for abortion rights. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

University of Texas at Austin students marched from the UT Tower to the Texas State Capitol May 5, 2022 to fight for abortion rights. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

University of Texas at Austin students marched from the UT Tower to the Texas State Capitol May 5, 2022 to fight for abortion rights. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

University of Texas at Austin students marched from the UT Tower to the Texas State Capitol May 5, 2022 to fight for abortion rights. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Protests for abortion rights were also held Tuesday night.