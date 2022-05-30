AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Memorial Day service was held Monday morning at the Texas State Cemetery. The service happens every year in a portion of the cemetery called “Republic Hill.”

The service honored the men and women who gave their lives for this country, specifically honoring Lt. Robert Rankin and Sgt. Stephen Williams, who both fought in the Revolutionary War. They are the only Revolutionary War veterans buried in the Texas State Cemetery, according to a release.

The service was held by the Thankful Hubbard Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Patrick Henry Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution.

Memorial Day ceremony at the Texas State Cemetery on May 30, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

SAR members, who dressed as soldiers would have dressed in the Revolutionary War, participated as color guard fired a musket saluting those soldiers who died.