GALLERY: Indivisible Austin protests Gov. Abbott’s reopening plans with body bags

Indivisible Austin staged body bags outside the Governor’s mansion Tuesday in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Indivisible Austin laid out body bags in front of the Governor’s mansion Tuesday to protest Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy.

The group is calling on the governor to “listen to medical experts and not cave to pressure to open the state too fast, risking more lives.”

Abbott announced a plan in mid-April for a phased reopening of Texas businesses. He said April 10 that, “we will focus on restoring lives while protecting livelihoods,” he said last week. “We can and we must do this, we can do both — expand and restore the livelihoods that Texans want to have by helping them return to work.”

Indivisible Austin said they wanted to get a message across, but also be conscious of social distancing. KXAN photojournalist Julie Karam was out at the mansion and shot these photos: