GALLERY: Before and after City of Austin clears out homeless campsite

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin officially started moving homeless campers to temporary transition-shelters during phase three of its public camping ban this week. Officials warn capacity at those shelters is limited.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the City of Austin showed up to a campsite at Highway 290 and Menchaca Road and began asking people to put their stuff in bins and hop on a bus headed for a shelter in south Austin. Our cameras captured that process.











City of Austin officials ask homeless campers to relocate, take them to transition-shelter (Grace Reader/KXAN)

Less than nine hours later we returned to that same spot which was completely cleared out. The 72-hour notice, which appears to have been posted by the City, is the only remnants of a camp.











Less than nine hours after the city started asking campers to leave, it was completely cleared out (Grace Reader/KXAN)

KXAN was there for the transition process, following the homeless campers to that designated shelter in south Austin. You can view that story in our previous reporting of what it looks like to move a homeless camp.