AUSTIN (KXAN) — With below-freezing temperatures expected through next week, Austin Animal Center workers are preparing dogs for the cold days ahead.

The dogs get shut into their kennels, meaning the flaps that allow them to go outside get closed. The center provides them with jackets and extra blankets while the cats and rabbits stay warm inside.

Here’s a photo gallery of how some of the canine and feline residents are staying warm during the cold snap: