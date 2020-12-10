GALLERY: Amazing Christmas light displays around Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chevy Chase’s character in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Clark W. Griswold, did it best.

He strung those 25,000 twinkle lights all over his house so precisely. While they didn’t work at first, he didn’t let that deter him before his wife accidentally turned on all of them. They shone so bright, like a path to the heavens — and they caused the power to go out in the rest of the neighborhood.

Christmas light displays, in any form, are a holiday tradition. Some take a modest approach to them with a few lights here and there, but some go hard and create a spectacle that draws a crowd.

Typically, there would be no reservation to go find a spot where neighborhoods are displaying holiday spirit with their displays, but with COVID-19 restrictions and the risk of people gathering to see them, it might not be the best approach.

So our idea to help potentially alleviate some of the crowds, yet still deliver some much-needed holiday cheer while keeping people safe, is to compile all the great displays from people around Austin and bring them to you here. In order to do that, we need your help.

Do you, a neighbor or someone you know, have a light display that’s out of this world? Does it play music? Better yet, does it blink or strobe to music?

Those willing to sacrifice their energy bills each December are welcomed to submit a photo or video of those stellar light displays in action, and we’ll not only post it in this story, but we might also use it on our Instagram account. That for sure will make you famous (to someone).

Along with the photo or video, email Billy Gates at billy.gates@kxan.com as detailed of a description as you like, along with the general location of the display (i.e. southwest Austin, north Austin, Hyde Park neighborhood, Oak Hill, etc.). Make the subject of the email “Christmas Lights,” if possible.

Below is a gallery of photos we’ve received. If you’d like one to be featured here, send it our way.