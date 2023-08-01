AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — In the heart of Austin, two adjacent prime properties sit in limbo, caught up in the real estate dealings of a large state agency.

One is the fenced-off site of a demolished McDonald’s restaurant at South Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road. The other, just to the east, is Peter Pan Mini-Golf, a local business that embodies the fabric of quirky and laid-back old Austin as much as anything else south of Lady Bird Lake.

The fate of these sites will be in the hands of an as-yet-unknown individual: a trustee who will be appointed to oversee family trusts that control the land in question and were set up to aid the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and the state’s orphans.

Read the full story at Austin Business Journal.