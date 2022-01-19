Funeral service for Adalia Rose to be held in Austin, streamed online

Adalia Rose on March 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy )

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Memorial services for social media star Adalia Rose Williams will be held Sunday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Weed Corley Fish funeral home.

Williams passed away at 15 years old on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. She is survived by her mother Natalia Pallante, father Adrien Williams and her six siblings, according to GoFundMe.

She fought against progeria from birth and utilized social media to share with the public how she lived with the rare aging disorder. Rose had 12 million followers on Facebook, 2.92 million subscribers on YouTube, 426,000 followers on Instagram and 460,000 followers on TikTok.

A friend of the family, 2015 Miss Texas Ylianna Dadashi, created a GoFundMe page which has currently raised more than $36,000. All contributions will go toward funeral costs and medical expenses.

KXAN spoke with Adalia Rose in 2012. You can view the past story in the video below.

Per her wishes, the service will be streamed on all her social media platforms.

Cards and flowers can be dropped off at the funeral home located at 2620 S. Congress Ave, Austin, Texas 78704.