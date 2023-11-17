AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore, who died in the line of duty Nov. 11, will be honored in Austin Friday morning.

Law enforcement is expected to begin setting up for the funeral procession at 7 a.m., and all vehicles equipped with emergency lights and sirens were invited to join. The procession for Pastore’s final patrol will begin at 8 a.m.

KXAN will use this story to host the livestream of the procession and funeral.

People were encouraged to line the route to show support.

The Austin Police Department said public visitation would be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the Funeral Service was from 11 a.m. to noon at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater, located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Boulevard.

People begin showing up at the funeral home before Officer Jorge Pastore’s procession (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

People begin showing up at the funeral home before Officer Jorge Pastore’s procession (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

On Nov. 11, Pastore and another officer were shot while responding to a SWAT call in south Austin.

Pastore and the second officer were both taken to the hospital, but Pastore’s injuries were fatal. The second officer was later released from the hospital.