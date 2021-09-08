Funeral for longtime APD officer who died of COVID-19 set for Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Funeral arrangements for an Austin police officer who died of COVID-19 are scheduled for Sept. 9, APD said Wednesday.

Sgt. Steve Urias died from the disease Aug. 26, and when the department announced his death, it was the second COVID-19 death in as many days within APD. Urias served 32 years with APD, graduating from the department’s academy in 1989.

Urias patrolled in both northwest and east Austin during his time with the department. He also worked in the arrest review and parks divisions.

Public visitation begins at 10 a.m., Sept. 9 at Hill Country Bible Church, located at 12124 Ranch Road 62 N. Funeral services, which are also public, begin at 11 a.m. Urias’ family asks that all attendees wear masks.

A live stream of the service will be provided by the department starting at 9:45 a.m.

There won’t be a procession to the church, but police honors in front of the church will take place immediately after the service, APD said.

Austin Cops 4 Charities is accepting donations for Urias’ family.