Funeral for Austin firefighter who died of COVID-19 held in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The funeral for an Austin Fire Department firefighter who died of COVID-19 in August is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in San Antonio.

Rod Kelley, a 20-year veteran of the department, died Aug. 29. He was 56 years old.

“Rod was known by reputation as being a very hard worker. Although he was teased for being tight with his money, he was generous to a fault for those in need, for a good cause and for those he loved. He was devoted to family and extremely loyal to those he called friends,” his obituary reads

The service at Coker United Methodist Church is expected to be live streamed here.