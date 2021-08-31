Funeral for APD officer who died of COVID-19 taking place in Killeen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Senior police Officer Randolph “Randy” Boyd will be laid to rest this Friday in Killeen. Boyd was one of two Austin Police Department officers who died last week of COVID-19.

Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said last week that Boyd “was a great officer who gave everything he had for a life of service.” He had worked at the department since 2014.

Both the visitation and funeral are taking place at the First Baptist Church of Killeen at 3310 South W.S. Young Drive. The visitation begins at 9 a.m. and the service starts at 11 a.m. There will not be a procession but there will be full law enforcement honors after the service in front of the church. Boyd’s family requests that those who attend wear masks.

Austin Cops 4 Charities is collecting donations for Boyd’s wife and twin sons on its website.

Both Boyd’s death and the death of another officer from COVID-19, Steve Urias, will be considered line-of-duty deaths, APD confirmed Monday. That means their families will receive the same benefits as officers who die in car crashes, shootings or other circumstances while on the job.