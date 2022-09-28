AUSTIN (KXAN) — Funeral arrangements have been made for Senior Austin Police Officer Anthony “Tony” Martin, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash last week.

He will be remembered and honored on Monday, October 3, during a public visitation and funeral service.

The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Hill Country Bible Church, located at 12124 Ranch Road 620N, Austin, Texas.

The funeral will follow, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the same location.

A law enforcement funeral procession begins at 7 a.m. Monday, starting at the Cook Walden Funeral Home on N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin.

Officer Martin began his career with the Austin Police Department as a Cadet with the 112th Cadet Class on September 18, 2006, and was commissioned as an Officer on April 27, 2007.

Officer Martin served in the Air Force for 20 years before joining the Austin Police Department. His service with APD included Patrol, DWI Unit, and Motors.

In 2017, Martin was honored for helping save a bicyclist after she was pinned under a car. At the time, he received a Life Saving Award at APD Headquarters.

The 100 Club of Central Texas activated the Survivor Fund for his family earlier this week. All donations to the Survivor Fund will be used to support the Martin family and the families of other first responders killed in the line of duty serving our communities.

Officer Martin is survived by his parents, wife, three children, and one granddaughter.