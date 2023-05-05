UT Austin students on campus near the UT tower. (KXAN File Photo).

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Beginning Thursday, the graduating class for May 2023 walked the stage at The University of Texas at Austin.

With commencement ceremonies in full swing, here are a few fun facts UT presented during Thursday’s graduation.

The university said it had more than 1,000 student organizations available, and UT Austin was the first university with a presidential library on campus. That library was the LBJ Presidential Library, located at 2313 Red River St.

During Thursday’s ceremony, 2,746 master’s and doctoral degrees were awarded, along with 7,907 bachelor’s, law and professional degrees.

The university said all 50 states were represented at UT Austin, as well as more than 130 countries. From Texas, there are also 214 counties represented at the university’s Austin location.

At the university, it said UT had more than 60 national championships, as well as more than 150 Olympic medals won by Longhorns.

UT’s eight museums and 17 libraries also hold 170 million objects, according to the university.

The UT tower at the 437-acre campus is 307 feet tall, and the famous Big Bertha II Drum weighs more than 500 pounds.

The University of Texas Austin officially opened in 1883.

In 1916, Bevo was introduced to Texas football fans, and in 1955 the “Hook ‘em Horns” hand symbol was introduced.