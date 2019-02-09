Full interview: Gov. Greg Abbott speaks with political reporter Phil Prazan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke one-on-one with KXAN political reporter Phil Prazan after his State of the State address.

During the first 60 days of the 140-day legislative session, lawmakers can only vote on issues Gov. Abbott deems ’emergency items’ in his State of the State address. This session, those items are school finance, teacher pay, property tax reform, school safety, mental health and disaster recovery.

Also, Abbott told KXAN he stands by his appointed Secretary of State, David Whitley, as he faces a confirmation vote of the Texas Senate. Whitley is under fire for releasing a flawed non-citizen voter list that some used as evidence of widespread voter fraud. Later, county officials found tens of thousands of citizens on that list.