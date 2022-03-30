AUSTIN (KXAN) — A jet fuel shortage alert at Austin’s airport was lifted Wednesday afternoon. Airlines are no longer asked to fly in to the airport with extra fuel, an Austin-Bergstrom International Airport spokesperson told KXAN.

The spokesperson said the airport didn’t “experience any canceled, diverted or delayed flights during this shortage,” which started Monday afternoon.

This week’s alert was caused by higher travel volume through AUS. The 2022 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals and this past weekend’s NASCAR and PGA tour events made for a busy weekend and Monday at the airport.

What is a fuel shortage alert?

A fuel shortage alert is issued when AUS drops below a two-day supply. This was the second fuel alert shortage issued by Austin’s airport in March.

Fuel supply levels are linked back to AUS’s limited storage capacity, officials said. On an average day, AUS has between two and three days’ worth of fuel on hand; by comparison, most U.S. airports retain a five-to-seven-day supply each day.

AUS said it expects more busy days ahead for passengers starting Thursday through Monday, April 4.

An estimated 28,000 passengers will fly in and out of the airport each day. The busiest time at the airport is before 8 a.m. each day.